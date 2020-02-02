Rome joined a growing number of local governments in Georgia opposing a piece of legislation leaders say would severely erode the ability of communities to set their own residential design standards.
It's the second year the Rome City Commission passed a resolution against House Bill 302 at the prompting of the Georgia Municipal Association.
So far, 70 cities and 25 counties have submitted similar resolutions, according to Commissioner Wendy Davis.
"The concept of home rule -- local communities being able to make these decisions on what their communities should look like -- is something the GMA is very adamant about," Davis said during a recent commission caucus session.
"It's going to be a big battle and a difficult one to win this year," she added. "We sort of got lucky last year with other issues pushing the energy of that one to the sidelines."
HB 302, sponsored by Rep. Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, would prevent Georgia's 538 cities and 159 counties from setting their own design standards and building codes for single-family or two-family residential dwellings.
That includes exterior color, types of exterior cladding material, style or material of roof structures or porches, architectural styling of windows and doors, the number and types of rooms, the interior layout of rooms and the types of foundation structures.
This would not apply to historic districts or mobile homes.
Davis said those pushing the bill -- including the Georgia Homebuilders Association and real estate agent groups -- are arguing the regulations are necessary to keep housing costs down. But she's not buying it.
"To me they're conflating the issue and trying to say that cities having so many standards is the reason there's a housing affordability issue," Davis said. "I think that's a very disingenuous argument, but a very easy-to-sell argument. It's bumper-sticker politics."
So at its Jan. 27 meeting, the Rome City Commission passed a resolution stating, among other things, that "county and municipal government officials are elected to make decisions about the look and feel of their communities, and HB 302 would transfer that power from duly-elected local leaders to outside groups with little to no stake in the future or success of Georgia's municipalities."
The resolution goes on to state that building design standards neither discourage nor favor affordable housing.
"(L)ocal governments should have the ability to provide more affordable housing options without sacrificing their unique character or threatening economic growth," it reads.
The resolution was signed by all nine members of the city commission and will be forwarded to the GMA and the local legislative delegation.
Also at the Jan. 27 meeting, Commissioner Mark Cochran agreed to wait until the commission's February retreat to make his case for a major overhaul of the Unified Land Development Code that he said could be "flawed to its core."