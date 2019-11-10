3 Romans, the Patriarch of Jerusalem and President Jimmy Carter

A group of Rome residents got the chance to talk to one of the most prominent religious leaders in the Christian world.
And they even gave him a book by one of Georgia's most famous natives, former President Jimmy Carter.
Lamar Barden is a member of Foundation on Judaism and Christian Origins, a Princeton University-affiliated organization. The group is dedicated to preserving ancient artifacts connected to Judeo-Christian history.
In October 2018, Barden led a group of Rome residents on a trip to the Holy Land. While there, the group visited different holy sites throughout Jerusalem, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre -- where tradition holds that Jesus was crucified and buried and where many consider is the Biblical site where David defeated Goliath.
Before the group left, Barden talked to a friend of the foundation, Asher Ben Artzi, who was able to help arrange a meeting for Barden and two other Romans, Charles Graves and Bob Puckett. That meeting was with the Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.
Theophilos III presides over the Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem. According to Barden, he has been instrumental in several peace initiatives between the Arabs and Israelis and is the third most respected man in the Christian world, behind the Pope and the Patriarch of Istanbul.
"When you meet with the Patriarch, you're supposed to give him a gift and we had to ask 'what do you give a Patriarch?'" Barden said. "He had visited the Carter Center a few years earlier so we came up with the idea of giving him a copy of President Carter's book, 'Faith.'"
Graves had worked on President Carter's campaign and administration. Both he and Puckett are active supporters of the Carter Center. They were able to get the former president to personally sign a copy of the book and include a personal note of appreciation for Patriarch Theophilos III.
The three Rome residents spent about an hour and a half with the Patriarch discussing the ongoing conflict between the Jews and Palestinians in Jerusalem. They were accompanied by Artzi and Lea Berkuz, another member of the foundation.
Before they left, the Patriarch surprised the group with a gift for President Carter.
"He turned and gave us a beautiful Greek icon made of gold and silver depicting the Virgin Mary with baby Jesus," Barden said.
The patriarch also gave the foundation a smaller icon depicting the same image, but made of different materials.
The trio had planned to meet with President Carter last November and present him the icon, but the death of President George H.W. Bush had the Carters flying to D.C. for the funeral instead.
On Oct. 1, Carter celebrated his 95th birthday and Barden, Graves and Puckett attended the celebration at the Carter Center. They were finally able to present the former President with the icon as a birthday gift.
Barden said when Carter was presented with the gift, he remarked that while he was president, the Patriarch of Istanbul gave him an icon but the government kept it.
He then commented that "he was glad to have this one."