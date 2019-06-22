In the late 1800's the City of Rome fell victim to a series of floods that disrupted everyday life and caused serious damage, which is what prompted the City Commission at the time to take action.
After a series of floods in 1871, '81, '83, '86 and '92, it was decided that Broad Street needed to be raised to hinder future floods. At the time the buildings had all been built at different levels and the street itself was not flat, but sloped down towards the river, Mark Cochran told the 11 a.m. tour group.
At the time Rome had not yet constructed levees to aid in flood control, so when heavy rains came to the downtown area there was no buffer between Rome and its three rivers. City Commissioners raised the downtown street to a common level in 1898, raising property taxes to fund the project, Cochran said.
Participants were broken up into groups and led around Broad Street where they were able to see the old first floors of downtown businesses.
Janet Byington led tours through the Rome Area History Museum's basement pointing out the evolution of brick making in Rome throughout the building's history. Byington also pointed out where the original entrance to the building was and explained the basement will still occasionally flood like it did earlier this year.
Participants of the tour visited the old first floors of Johnny's Pizza, The Spires at Berry College and the Vogue. The Underground Rome Tours are an annual event that benefits the Sexual Assault Center.