"If you guys had a good time today let me hear you," Barbara Monday, director of the Developing Independence Growth and Security organization told the participants of Boogie Down Broad Saturday morning. "You guys looked great!"
Even though the parade acts as a fundraiser for DIGS, it is also about having fun, Louise Schroeder Branham said. She said DIGS has a dance once a month and got the idea to have Boogie Down Broad to show the community what the organization is all about.
"It's just a time to have fun and show the community what DIGS does," she said.
Instead of walking, participants danced to the music of a jazz band put together by Bill King. The procession was led by Rome police officers and Miss Senior Georgia 2018 Ruth Natolia from Albany. Bringing up the end of the parade was the antique Lindale fire truck driven by Tim Reynolds.
Participants danced or walked from the City Auditorium down Broad Street, across the Robert Redden Footbridge and finished at Heritage Park. A tall golden birdhouse was awarded to the team who raised enough money for DIGS with this year's winner being Sam's Club. Associates Martha Stone and Amy Lewis claimed the trophy on behalf of their store.
"This is going up in the break room," Stone said.
Stone has been with the store for almost 22 years and said Sam's Club tries to provide an incentive to its associates to be involved in the community by donating money if employees volunteer. Stone and Lewis encouraged their co-workers to participate in the Boogie Down Broad to raise more money for DIGS. Stone also mentors at Johnson Elementary School with Sam's Club donating money to the school for her work there.
While at Heritage Park, Monday announced to the crowd of dancers that DIGS will be selecting a contractor soon and the organization plans to break ground on their second home this summer. The organization has raised almost $150,000 for the project through various fundraising. For more information about DIGS visit their website at digsrome.org.