Romans lay wreath at monument to Martin Luther King Jr.
Retired Rome educator Esther Vaughn recalls the day the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, April 4, 1968, as a very frightening experience.
The event frightened her. At that time she was a sophomore at Clark University in Atlanta and the event really made her want to come home to Rome.
Fifty years later, Vaughn and about 70 others gathered in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. monument at Five Points to place wreath to commemorate the anniversary of the day King was murdered in Memphis.
Former Rome city manager John Bennett said a lot of people in the crowd on Wednesday were old enough to remember what was going on in the 50s and 60s.
"It was a traumatic time for everyone," Bennett said. "Martin Luther King was a great leader, he set the whole country on a different track and we're still trying to stay on that track today."
Floyd County Commission Chairwoman Rhonda Wallace read a joint proclamation from the Floyd County and Rome City commissions which emphasized the importance that King placed on non-violent change that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.
The resolution calls for peace where people are able to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.
"I believe each person here today has a dream. A dream to see that our families grow up in a safe productive manner in this great country of ours," Delores Chatman said.
Chatman, who led the committee that worked for more than two years to erect the monument to the late Rev. King said, "after 50 years, his life is still speaking to us.”
Chatman told the crowd she hopes by this time next year to have smaller monuments erected on either side of the King monument to honor his wife Coretta Scott King and Rosa Parks.