Romans are still pulling together to send aid to areas in the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia that were affected by Hurricane Michael on Oct. 10.
First Baptist Church of Rome is partnering with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Georgia to organize relief and send help to Panama City Beach. The church has been in contact with Parker Elementary School, which houses about 600 students who come from lower income families, and due to damage to other schools they are about to receive 300 more.
John Ulrich, minister of students and missions at First Baptist Church, said they are one of four drop-off points in the state for Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Georgia. They are requesting school supplies, and children’s school clothes from size 4t-16. Socks, shoes, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, children’s underwear and gift cards to any major retailer that sells the previous listed items will also be accepted. The items can be dropped off before Nov. 18 at First Baptist Church of Rome which is at 100 E. Fourth Ave. After the November deadline church member Brandon Johnson will load his cattle trailer full of supplies and drive them down to Parker Elementary School. First Baptist Church also is planning their own trip to areas around Augusta on Nov. 3 where they will clear fallen trees and help clean up any debris still left by the hurricane. For more information call their office at 706-766-0430.
RomeGaCares and First Baptist Church are two of the latest local groups working to send help south. RomeGaCares sent an 11 person convoy on Friday morning to Port St. Joe and Apalachicola with over 400 buckets of supplies that were donated from the people of Rome. Floyd County. Sgt. Carrie Edge of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said there were fewer donations than with Hurricane Florence which came in over 700. The reason was however, because the victims of Hurricane Michael had different needs than those of Hurricane Florence she said. The Sherriff’s Office of Port St. Joe told RomeGaCares their biggest need as of right now is man power. They need help clearing fallen trees and assisting locals with getting their lives back in order Edge said.