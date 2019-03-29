The 2019 Roman Roast on the River has been cancelled for this year but Todd Wofford, interim Parks and Rec executive director, said they're planning on having the event back for 2020.
It came down to the fact they didn't want to just throw the event together at the last minute, Wofford said. In the past one staff member, who isn't with Parks and Rec any longer, was over the entire thing and did a good job, he said.
"There a lot of things to consider when putting it together," Wofford said.
They still had plenty of participants entered, he said, and the Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned the event but he worried with their staff attempting to put it together almost at the last minute it just wan't going to be the same event.
"The last thing we wanted to do is not do it right," Wofford said. "We've done a good job in the past and the last thing we wanted to do was drop the ball."
The KCBS already took their entry fee and transferred it to a planned 2020 event.
Wofford said they wanted to make sure people knew in plenty of time so they could change their plans— the event was originally scheduled for May 10 and 11.
There are other possibilities in the works as well, Wofford said. They may look at rather than putting together full-scale events in the future just facilitating those events using Parks and Rec facilities.
Maybe even hosting a seafood or another type of barbecue event, he said. Since the department is in a state of flux after several personnel changes recently, including the director resigning, they're working to see how they can best serve the community with that they have, Wofford said.
All monies paid for this event will be refunded. Wofford said he appreciated every ones support and all of the participants who had already preregistered and they look forward to seeing them next year.
If anyone has questions about the event or their entry fees they can contact the RFPRD office at 706-291-0766.