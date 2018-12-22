Today marks 70 years since Hideki Tojo, the Japanese Prime Minister who ordered the bombing of Pearl Harbor was hanged by occupation forces at the Sugamo Prison in Tokyo and Coosa resident Charles Patterson worked there as a military policeman.
Tojo became Prime Minister in October of 1941 and gave final approval for the attack on Pearl Harbor December 7 of that year.
Patterson said that Tojo was not treated any differently than any other prisoner.
"In fact he served meals to the other prisoners," Patterson said.
Sugamo, which survived the Allied bombing of Tokyo unscathed, served as the prison for Japanese war criminals.
The facility was originally built largely for the purpose of housing political prisoners, enemies of the Japanese Imperial family.
Many historians have written of the irony that it was the place where Tojo and other Japanese leaders who were instrumental in starting World War II in the Pacific were housed prior to their execution.
The International Military Tribunal for the far East conducted the trial of many of the top war criminals from May 3, 1946 to November 12, 1948.
Seven of the Class A war criminals were sentenced to die, including General Tojo, General Kenji Doihara, Baron Koki Hirota, General Seishiro Itagaka, General Heitaro Kimura, General Iwane Matsui and General Akira Muto. The seven were regarded as among the most responsible for leading Japan into the war.
Patterson said the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi war criminals has gotten most of the attention from the press around the world but the Sugamo trials were just as significant.
From time to time he would witness executions but did not actually see the hanging of Tojo.
"We were on stand-by,” Patterson said. “Extra people had come into the prison, big shots, so we knew something was happening but we didn't know what.”
Precisely at 12:10 a.m. on December 23, 1948, Tojo, who was 63 at the time, walked the 13 steps up the gallows under military escort and was hanged.