A Rocks of Hope candlelight vigil set for Thursday aims to raise awareness of the fact that suicide is the second most preventable cause of death in Floyd County.
Intentional self-harm has held the second spot overall, behind heart disease, for the past two years Georgia Public Health has statistics for. That’s after barely cracking the top 10 in previous years.
“It’s going up nationally,” said Jim Moore, president of NAMI Rome. “One of the things that interests us is it’s the second leading cause of death for adolescents, and we’re seeing more attempts at younger ages. It’s pretty much crisis time to do something about it.”
Rocks of Hope is sponsored by Healing Hearts, a 10-year-old coalition of suicide prevention professionals and advocates. Moore said NAMI – the National Alliance on Mental Illness – is involved because 90% of the people who die by suicide have mental health issues.
“Twenty percent of our population, about 20,000 people in Floyd County, deal with mental health issues,” Moore said. “Of those, about 5,000 to 6,000 have a serious illness such as schizophrenia, major depression or bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, about 50% don’t receive treatment, which puts them at risk for suicide.”
The event, set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, is a casual gathering, he said, with a focus on support rather than education.
Plans are for participants to paint and decorate rocks with words of encouragement and hear uplifting stories from two speakers. One will talk about a suicide attempt; the other is a survivor who lost someone to suicide.
When it gets dark they’ll light and release a lantern, and the evening will culminate with a prayer of hope.
Moore said the event is an opportunity for people in the community to come together in a show of support and meet others who might have the same concerns they do. As for the rocks ...
“That’s going to be up to the individual,” he said. “Give it to someone you love, keep it yourself as a reminder, put it somewhere for someone else to find.”
Although Healing Hearts meets regularly, their outreach efforts have tapered off in recent years. But Moore said they’re planning an educational forum in September and hope to generate interest in classes such as the Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention course for educators and groups.
According to Georgia Public Health, there were 19 confirmed suicides in Floyd County in 2017, in age groups from 15 to 79. That included three black men, 13 white men, two white women and one black woman.
Moore said statistics notoriously under-count suicides, since it’s not always clear the death was intentional. He also noted that men typically use more lethal means, such as guns. Women make more attempts, he said, since pills take longer to work and boost the chance of someone finding and reviving them.
Local suicides totaled 23 in 2016, in age groups from 20 to 79. GDPH recorded the self-inflicted deaths of two black men, 17 white men, three white women and one black woman.
In 2015, suicide came in at No. 8 in the top 10 causes of premature death in Floyd County. It didn’t make the list in 2014; was No. 4 in 2013; and No. 8 in 2012.