Roberson announces intent to run for sheriff in 2020
Capt. Dave Roberson, supervisor for field services at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, will run for sheriff when Tim Burkhalter’s term expires in 2020.
“I’ve been approached by many coworkers, community leaders, and friends who have encouraged me, and I’m humbled by the support I’ve already received,” said Roberson. “I will work hard to earn the support of the voters as well.”
Roberson has held supervisory roles in each of the four divisions of the sheriff’s office during his 23 years of continuous service.
“I’m very proud of the good work our team has done under the tremendous leadership of Tim Burkhalter, but we must continuously strive for improvement and do even more to support our communities. The citizens of Floyd County deserve that,” he said. “I believe that collaboration, teamwork, and strategic partnerships are the keys to making Floyd County better and safer for all who live here. As a Sheriff’s Office, we can certainly do more, and I look forward to bringing new energy and ideas to the table.”
Roberson holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Shorter University.
A Floyd County resident for 16 years, he is passionate about serving his community and is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Noon Optimist Club and the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA Board of Directors. He also enjoys running races that support local charities and volunteering with youth-focused programs.
Public service is a legacy for the Roberson family. Roberson’s father, Lonzo, retired as deputy chief of the Rome Police Department after 40 years. His brother, Brad, is chief of operations for the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department. His cousin, Brandon Roberson, is an officer with Rome Police Department. And his wife, Thometrice, is chief constable with Floyd County Magistrate Court.
“I come from a family of public servants and truly consider the people at the sheriff’s office to be part of my family as well,” he said. “I want to protect them, treat them with respect, and make sure we are always doing what’s right and best for all the citizens of Floyd County.”
Roberson, who will seek election in the Republican Primary, plans to discuss his platform at a series of events in the coming months. The campaign committee can be contacted at CitizensForRoberson@gmail.com or Dave Roberson for Floyd County Sheriff on Facebook.