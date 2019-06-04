Staff at the Rome News-Tribune won several awards at a Georgia Press Association conference this past weekend. The newspaper competed in the daily B division statewide.
Sports editor Jeremy Stewart won both the second and third place entries for sports coverage for stories on the Coosa Lady Eagles capture of their second straight state title, the Model Lady Blue Devils basketball season and Berry College's and Shorter University's football teams.
Regular columnist Tina Bartleson won third place in the lifestyle — feature column class with her series of columns on parenting.
Executive Editor John Bailey won second place in investigative reporting for a series of stories concerning the Floyd County Schools RICO civil and criminal cases as well as looking at incidents prior to the shooting of a Polk County woman by law enforcement officers on U.S. 411 in May 2018.
The advertising department also won several awards for ad and ad campaigns this past year. The RN-T advertising staff won first place awards for ads and ad campaigns for Cave Spring as well as Watters and Associates Landscaping. Ads for Lavender Mountain son a second place award and an ad for Knight's Jewelers won a third place award.
The staff also received several nominations in the Georgia Associated Press Media Editors awards which will be announced at a banquet in Atlanta on June 22.
The Rome News-Tribune competed in the daily newspaper division one contest.
Diane Wagner has been nominated for best beat reporting for overall coverage of local government matters and Spencer Lahr has been nominated for best deadline coverage for his story "Woman shot and killed after chase."
Sports Editor Jeremy Stewart also doubled up at the state's AP awards with nomination for awards in the best sports action photo category.
And last but certainly not least, Ross Rogers has been nominated for his series of photos titled "Getting ready for Christmas."