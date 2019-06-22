Winners of the 2018 Georgia Associated Press Media Editors annual newspaper and broadcast contests were announced on Saturday in Atlanta, and Rome News-Tribune staff brought home several top awards in the Newspaper: Division 1 category.
Diane Wagner, the newspaper’s long-time government reporter, won first place for Best Beat Reporting. She was noted as ”Providing interesting stories that have come out of local government but touch many other beats and types of government,” according to the judges in their comments. “Clearly a journalist who is committed to keeping the community informed in every way she can.”
Sports Editor Jeremy Stewart won first and third place for Best Sports Acton Photo. Commenting on Stewart’s first place photo “Running Catch,” the judges noted: “Peak action and great timing getting the ball right on the fingertips of the receiver. One can't be certain he hung on to the ball until reading that he did. Excellent pairing of words and pictures.”
Staff writer and news assistant Ross Rogers won second place for Best Picture Story for his collection of “Getting Ready for Christmas” photos featuring the Rome Christmas tree being assembled in front of City Hall: “Good use of angles and perspectives to bring light to this subject,” the judges noted.
And former Rome News-Tribune staff writer and Calhoun Times Editor Spencer Lahr garnered a third place award for Best Deadline Reporting for his story “Woman shot and killed after chase.” The judge noted the tough topic in his comments: “Strong coverage of an event that no one ever wants to see happen in their community.”
“These guys do a great job every day.” said Rome News-Tribune’s Executive Editor John Bailey. “It’s really good to see them get recognition from their peers statewide.”