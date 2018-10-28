Four Rome Middle School students traveled to the Coosa Country Club this week for a special lunch hosted by the Rome Rotary Club. The guests of honor were gathered, front and center, as they were recognized for being Terrific Students for the month of October.
Asiel Castillo Campos, Addie Grace Harrison, Jykeria Johnson and El-liot Mayo were nominated for the award by their teachers at Rome Mid-dle School for being excellent students and going above and beyond.
Accompanying the students were RMS Principal Parke Wilkinson and RMS eighth-grade counselor Ayanna Clarke-Daniel.
After being treated to a special lunch, the students were called one-by-one and received a plaque listing their accomplishments and a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.
During the presentation of awards, Commissioner of the Terrific Kids Committee with Rome Rotary Club Sundai Stevenson read several facts about each student and their accomplishments.
“Asiel is a very compassionate and positive student who helps others without hesitation and always asks the teachers if there is an extra task he can help out with. Addie Grace exudes the Rome Wolves’ spirit and is a great example of how a student should interact with others. Jykeria Johnson sets a great example for her classmates with her positive atti-tude towards adults and her peers. Last, but not least, Elliot Mayo makes school a priority by being present, prompt and being prepared every day. It is for these reasons that these four students were nominated and are standing in front of us today,” said Stevenson.