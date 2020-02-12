Flooding has been a regular part of life in Rome since, well, since before there was a Rome. The confluence of two rivers that attracted natives people to this area centuries ago means that, every now and then, there are going to be issues with high water.
Laura Belanger, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, said high water at this time of year is to be expected in Northwest Georgia.
"We're in the middle of a recharge period," Belanger said. "To get this kind of rain this early is really healthy for summer river levels."
The NWS late Wednesday said the rain forecast into Thursday probably would not have a significant impact on the rivers, unless the system stalls out. If the expected high winds materialize, there could be an additional problem with trees being lost to the combination of high wind and water.
There have been some isolated issues with livestock drowning in high water, Todd Hice with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency said. Another problem facing some farm producers involves damage to fencing from high water flow and debris that comes along with the rapidly rolling high water.
"It's still too early for farmers to get concerned about planting conditions. We're at least a good 45 days away from that," Hice said.
His office is in the process of making sure livestock produces are aware of what the agency has to offer in terms of emergency assistance for those who need it.
The Oostanaula River, as measured by an electronic United States Geologic Survey gauge on the Turner McCall Bridge, registered a high of 27.09 feet between 2:30 and 4 a.m. Wednesday before slowly starting to recede again. It is likely to come back up slightly after the next wave of rain hits.
Flood stage for the river is 25 feet, which means that is when the gate through the levee on Second Avenue gets closed. The river has been above flood stage since around 7:30 Monday morning.
Last week the river peaked at 25.85 feet before dropping to just over 21 feet over the weekend.
The Etowah River gauge closest to Rome is affixed to the Georgia Loop 1 Bridge near Grizzard Park. The flood stage at that location is 32 feet. That gauge recorded a high mark of 29.93 feet Monday at 6 p.m. It has been receding slowly since that then, but is also expected to rise again Thursday and perhaps into Friday.
Rain forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday was expected to be less than an inch and half, Belanger said, the rivers should be able to handle that without any additional serious problems.
It is a little unusual, she said, for the rivers to be at or above flood stage for as long as they have been.
The Upper Coosa River basin drains a vast area, more than 4,500 miles in Northwest Georgia and a little over 100 miles in Southeastern Tennessee.
Any rainfall north of Rome on the western facing ridges of the Cohuttas will ultimately end up in either the Conasauga or Coosawattee Rivers which meet near Resaca to form the Oostanaula. The Carters Lake Dam holds back some of the water that originates in the Coosawattee.
Rainfall in north central Georgia runs into the Etowah which finds its way into lake Allatoona before ultimately being released through the Allatoona Dam.
After a couple of days of sunshine that are forecast for Friday and Saturday, the area is expected to get more rain Sunday and Tuesday into next week.