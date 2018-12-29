The first is a flood warning for the Coosa River near Plant Hammond.
At 3 p.m. Saturday the stage was 571.9 feet MSL* and rising. Flood stage is 570 feet. At 572 feet minor flooding continues in the woodlands, fields and pastures along the river upstream and downstream from the gauge behind Plant Hammond. The water reaches a low lying portion of a parking lot near the intakes behind the plant. The boat ramp near the intakes and a small portion of an access road near and under the Ga. 100 bridge will be under two feet of water.
The second warning is at the Coosa River near Mayo’s Bar Lock & Dam Park.
At 2 p.m. Saturday the stage was 24.6 feet and falling. The flood stage is 24 feet. At 24 feet minor flooding begins of the woodlands, fields and pastures along the river upstream and downstream from the gauge on the old lock and dam behind the trading post. The boat ramp is mostly under water at the Lock and Dam park. This crest beat the previous crest of 24.1 feet on Dec. 20, 2009.
*The Coosa River at Plant Hammond river level is reported in MSL — feet above mean sea level — as opposed to physical depth of water for levels at the Lock & Dam and Armuchee Creek.