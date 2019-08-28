The Rome International Film Festival is getting some fresh input this year from the founder of a major film festival in Nevada. RIFF Executive Director Seth Ingram introduced one of his newest board members, Doug Collins, to members of the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism board this week. Collins, a new Roman, was a founder of the Reno Film Festival.
Collins has voluntarily taken on the role of development director, in charge of fundraising for the event.
"It's all about parties, it's all about celebrities, it's all about the filmmakers," Collins said. He's working with Ingram and others to bring a number of Hollywood celebrities to the event this year, possibly to include a recent Academy Awards honoree.
Collins explained that a new mobile app is bring rolled out that will offer local businesses lots of opportunities for sponsorships and a wealth of information, not only about the festival but the entire community. More information can be obtained at info@riffga.com.
Cave Spring will look to the Georgia Department of Economic Development for a little help with the development of a tourism resource survey. Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority Director Sandra Lindsey said that a Tourism Product Development team will come to Cave Spring Sept. 17-18.
"This will give us a road map to move forward with," Lindsey told members of the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Board of Directors.
Lindsey actually learned that her request for the assistance was approved by the Department of Economic Development back in 2017, but a variety of issues delayed the project two full years. Lindsey said that in filling out the application for help, she learned an awful lot of exactly how much Cave Spring has to offer.
"It was really a thinking tool for me," Lindsey said.
In addition to a variety of state officials, representatives from the local tourism office, the Cave Spring Historical Society, Cave Spring City Council, the Cave Spring DDA, the Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corp. will all participate in the project.
Lindsey said one of the goals of the study is to help Cave Spring take better advantage of its water assets. Improving traffic flow is also one of Lindsey's goal for the project.
"They will also help us find grants and funding sources, this team will really help us with that," Lindsey said.
Office of Tourism Director Lisa Smith took some time during her board meeting to tout the Sept. 27-28 Schnauzerfest in Rome. The event now has more than 700 human participants registered. They are bringing more than 1,200 Schnauzers to Rome for the first-to-be annual event.
Through the end of July, the tourism office reports that visitors have had an $8.03 million economic impact on the local community.