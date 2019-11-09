Rome resident Susi Edwards said she was drawn to the screening of the Alzheimer’s documentary “When All That’s Left is Love” on Saturday because she knows first hand what it’s like to care for a dying spouse.
“My husband had lung cancer and I had to take care of him as he got sicker,” said Edwards, who owned with her husband Skinny Reed’s Mobile Homes in Rome for 40 years before they retired nine years ago. “We retired and a couple of years later he died. So we never really enjoyed that retirement together. It was very hard, very wearisome.”
Filmmaker Eric Gordon’s unprecedented documentary following the decline of his father Shelly Gordon and his mother Marilyn Gordon’s difficulties being his sole caretaker over a six-year period was attended by an estimated 75 people Saturday at the Rome City Auditorium as part of the Rome International Film Festival this week.
It was one of 72 total films shown during the five-day event that has been a part of Rome’s art scene for the 16th year now. It also included various workshops and roundtable discussions, including one with the Georgia Production Partnership Friday focused on how to make Rome more of a center of filmmaking, writing and producing in the future as part of the city’s economic development plan.
Gordon told the audience after his screening that, although his film has been screened at 45 film festivals all over country, Rome holds a special place in his heart.
“This festival and this town are amazing,” Gordon said, getting choked up. “Thank you all for coming out. It means a lot to me.”
In the works since two years after his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 75, Gordon said the project started out as simply a way to document some experimental treatments being used on his father.
He quickly realized there was much more to the story.
“I remember going to the neurologist and he told my mom and I that there was nothing else he could do for us,” Gordon said in a previous interview. “My mom was heartbroken and lost all hope.”
Using a small, handheld HD camera he picked up at Best Buy, Gordon began following his parents around their Miami home 24/7 as he also tried to assist his mother with caretaking duties that began to consume her.
In the film, his mother is often seen losing her temper as she tries to get her husband to stop smearing his own feces on the bathroom wall.
“I can’t live like this!” his mother yelled at his father. “I’m totally exhausted by you!”
Gordon said during Saturday’s post-screening panel that watching his mother become increasingly frustrated and emotional became the most difficult part of the project.
“The most challenging thing was balancing the love for my mom and her aggression toward my dad,” said Gordon, who shot 200 hours of his parents’ lives that eventually was condensed into a film lasting an hour and 13 minutes. “She was so tired. There were some moments I had to be really careful because it could look like elder abuse. It was so heartbreaking for my mom.”
Gordon said one of the reasons he felt this film was so important was to shed light on the harsh realities of caregivers’ lives and how vital it is for them to get some relief, as well as continue the research on finding a cure for this devastating disease.
This is why Rebekah Davis, program director lead of the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, was on hand for the panel discussion and to offer resources to those affected by the disease.
“We saw in this film the great burden and the great stress of this disease,” Davis said. “Caretakers can be angry, sad and lonely all within minutes and it can be very conflicting. But like the physician in the film commented about the importance of having a toolkit, the Alzheimer’s Association has many tools to ease the burden of those going through this. We encourage people to reach out to us any time through our support line and local programs and resources.”
For more information on the disease that affects about 150,000 Georgians, go to www.alz.org/Georgia.