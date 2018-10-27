This year, RIFF has partnered with the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter for a special showing of the “Miss Arizona” movie at 5:30 next Sunday, Nov. 4, at the City Auditorium, the official closing film for the festival. The movie is directed by Autumn McLain and won Best Feature at the Bentonville Film Fest and is about a former beauty queen who sets out on all night escapade with friends she met at a women's shelter. Tickets for the special movie are $10 with $3 from each ticket considered as a donation to the homeless shelter.
Prior to the official opening of the festival this year, RIFF will screen a film on Halloween Wednesday night. The “Millbrook Summoning” will be shown at the Brand RED studios, 4 Bale St., at 7:30 p.m.
Judge Reinhold, who has starred in films such as “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “The Santa Clause” and “Stripes,” along with countless small screen projects, will be the headliner for the festival this year. Friday, Reinhold will screen “Over Her Dead Body” (1990) at 8:30 p.m. in the DeSoto Theatre, followed by a question and answer session with audience members.
Saturday night at 7 p.m., Reinhold will screen “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” talk about the film and then take questions from the crowd at the City Auditorium.
Reinhold is not the only national celebrity expected to be in attendance. Ingram said he also expects Brett Butler, Amber Nash and Ethan Embry to be in town at different times over the course of the festival along with other unannounced celebrities.
Special workshops will be held at the Brand RED studios Friday and Saturday. The Friday workshops focus on cinematography and improv acting while the Saturday workshops will deal with use of animals and voice acting.
The Judges Award will be revealed Saturday night at 9 p.m. in the City Auditorium while Audience Choice award winners will be revealed Sunday night around 7:30 at the City Auditorium
Tickets for the films and workshops, along with detailed information about the festival, is available at the RIFF website, www.riffga.com.