Back in early 2015, the Museum of Flight moved onto the property of Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
As they got settled in and started going through some items on an abandoned property, staff discovered boxes of almost 200 pilot log books.
After looking through the books, they realized the logs go as far back as 1958.
According to airport manager John Carroll, the owners of the books were a part of Waldo's Flying Service, which eventually turned into Rome Flying Services.
The Rome Flying Service headquarters, which operated out of a mobile home, was eventually abandoned, and the books were left to collect dust.
Eventually, the Museum of Flight staff realized it'd be best to let the airport handle the search for the rightful owners of the books. The airport commission and staff cataloged the names and dates recorded in the books.
The books can only be collected by family members or someone who manages the person's estate.
Once a person fills out the release form and Carroll verifies the person's identity, the book can finally be returned to the rightful owner or the owner's family.
Carroll said one book has already been officially claimed and Airport Commission member Steve Graves found one of his former log books and his son's logbook.
If you or someone you know might be the owner of one of the books, contact the airport at 706-295-7835 or visit the airport at 304 Russell Field Road.