The Ruth and Naomi Project, an all women’s shelter, will have its ribbon cutting and an open house next Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., said Devon Smyth, executive director of the William S. Davies Shelters.
"We’d like to invite the community to come see the Ruth and Naomi House," she said. "Parking will be across North Avenue in the small lot. The farm bus will also be there selling produce."
The shelter, located at 2007 N. Broad St., will house women as well as women with children.
Parking will be available at the corner parking lot just north of the North Rome Church of God at North Broad Street and North Avenue.
There is a fully functioning kitchen downstairs, a dining room and a living room that also functions as a play room for any kids living in the house.
Also downstairs is the Merrill J. Davies Library, named after the wife of William S. Davies, which features two book shelves, a seating area and a computer lab.
Upstairs is home to four large bedrooms set aside for displaced mothers with kids. Each upstairs bedroom has a key lock door to give the family privacy.
According to Smyth, the house was built sometime in the 1920-1930s. She said the house had good bones and they tried to stay true to it while at the same time making it comfortable for its future guests. Different parts of the renovation either came from donations or discounted costs from local companies.
Many local companies and groups participated in getting the shelter ready. The Ball Corp. installed the upstairs flooring while Calhoun Restore sold the flooring at a big discount. Midian Roofing cut their cost for roof work and repair, members of Judge Colston’s drug court put up drywall and the Westminster Presbyterian ladies made curtains for the upstairs bedrooms, Smyth said.
Both the Ruth and Naomi Project women’s shelters, as well as the William S. Davies men’s shelter, both operate under the same umbrella company, the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters.
To learn more about the shelters or for information on how to make donations, visit daviesshelter.com or call Devon Smyth at 706-802-6300.