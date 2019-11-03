The Rome City Commission is scheduled to accept on first reading Monday a proposed rezoning request by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority for senior living duplexes adjacent to the Summerville Park neighborhood off Martha Berry Highway.
It is one of two rezoning requests before the commission during its 6:30 p.m. meeting Nov. 4 on the second floor of Rome City Hall.
The first reading comes before Thursday's Rome-Floyd Planning Commission hearing because, although the City Commission usually meets every second and fourth Monday, the Nov. 11 meeting was moved up a week due to the Veteran's Day city holiday. The second reading and adoption is set for Nov. 24.
Monday's caucus will be held at 5:45 p.m., instead of its usual 5 p.m., in the Sam King Room of City Hall. Both meetings are open to the public.
The housing authority wants to build senior residences at 1701 Martha Berry Highway and is seeking approval of a rezoning from Community Commercial to Multi-Family Residential.
A staff report from the Rome Floyd Planning Department notes that "no new commercial has developed in the immediate vicinity in quite some time, and, the residential component is appropriate, given its proximity to existing residential zoned areas."
The two parcels are surrounded to the north and south by C-C zoned parcels that contain offices and retail stores. Oak Hill, part of Berry College, is located directly across Martha Berry Boulevard and is zone Office Institutional, the report stated.
"The Summerville Park neighborhood exists to the west and is zoned Low Density Traditional Residential," the report said. "The M-R can be used as a suitable buffer between the Summerville Park neighborhood and the C-C zoned businesses along Martha Berry Boulevard."
The planning staff said the proposed development should have no adverse effect on adjacent or nearby properties, including traffic, noise or lighting. Public facilities or services also should not be negatively affected by the senior duplexes.
"The current comprehensive plan does address a growing need for additional senior housing options," the report concluded.
The second rezoning request getting a first reading Monday is for two small parcels in a retail area to allow for additional parking spaces along Riverside Parkway near Chieftain's Museum, the Social Security Administration Office, the Labor Department and the EMS Office.
Larry Martin is the applicant and the owner of the property is Pay Right LLC.
"The proposed use is to allow for parking for a larger retail development that would reportedly include two parcels currently zoned as C-C," the planning staff report said.
The staff acknowledged the proposed use could result in a large amount of additional traffic turning onto and off Riverside Parkway, "which already has vehicular congestion issues associated with the increased traffic from the Armuchee Connector."
The City Commission agenda does not include any action items other than a proclamation for Hospice Awareness Month.
Also, City Manager Sammy Rich will announce that because of the Nov. 11 holiday, Monday garbage and recycling routes next week will be serviced Tuesday and Tuesday's routes will be serviced Wednesday.