Nearly a year to the day Floyd County Commissioners rejected plans for a hobby farm at 2140 Burnett Ferry Road, they're slated to rule on a similar request less than two miles away.
Thomas and Holly Smith are seeking a rezoning of the 6.4 acres where they live, at 1405 Radio Springs Road, so they can keep a few miniature goats and "maybe a miniature donkey one day."
"We're just hoping to create a small farm experience for our son to grow up around ... as part of his childhood memories," they wrote in a letter sent to all their neighbors.
The rural area is mainly zoned for suburban residential development, but the lots are large. The previous owner had goats, chickens and ponies.
"There's a lot of livestock in the area as people's pets," Associate Planner Brice Wood told members of the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission earlier this month. "This gentleman came in and wanted to do it legitimately."
There are several differences between the Radio Springs and Burnett Ferry proposals, starting with the size of the lots. Even with agricultural residential zoning, there's a limit to the number of animals allowed per acre.
Retiree John Richard wanted to have a hobby farm with a small herd of cattle on his 18 acres. The Smiths have six acres and, in the letter, told their neighbors they'd work with anyone who objected to a certain kind of animal.
The planning commission recommended approval in a 5 to 3 vote, after some discussion about the potential for another owner to ramp up the activity.
"They'd maybe get two cows (on the property) and it's not big enough for a commercial chicken operation," member Ivy Lowery said.
Also, the Burnett Ferry neighbors submitted a petition and turned out to object to the rezoning. There was no opposition to the Smith's application at the planning commission hearing.
The Floyd County Commission is scheduled to rule on the request following a public hearing set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
A brief discussion before the first reading May 14 indicated the Burnett Ferry Road concerns are likely to resurface. Board members expressed support for Richard's plan but ultimately voted against it.
"There's a lot of similar uses around there," Commissioner Wright Bagby said about the Smiths' request.
"But we haven't done this in the past," Commission Chair Scotty Hancock replied.
A hearing also is scheduled on a property swap between a church and a residence at 1818 and 1762 Kingston Highway – but a controversial plan to establish a metal-art studio on Fosters Mill Road has been withdrawn.
Lindsay and Bonnie Mastro want to run their replica medieval armor and custom coat-of-arms shield business in a metal-art studio at the juncture of Fosters Mill and Melson roads.
The property is zoned for residential use but it houses a 6,000-square-foot industrial building Jim Garner's father built 40 years ago. The building has been used off and on for operations including Cave Spring Bottling, American Fire Wears and Garner Brothers Construction.
Neighbors, however, protested plans to rezone the tract for light-industrial use.
"I think the (Mastro's) use is not a problem, but if you go LI on four acres, you create a huge spot zoning," County Manager Jamie McCord said during the first reading discussion.
Planning Director Art Newell said the heirs asked for the application to be withdrawn. It may be resubmitted through the planning commission for a special-use permit that would apply only to the Mastro's project.