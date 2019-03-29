A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for mutilating a small dog and dumping its body in a trash can at a Lindale Car Wash earlier this month.
Greta Willoughby of ARF said it is believed the dog was alive when it endured the mutilations.
Floyd County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the dog's death.
According to police reports:
Officers were called to the Dragon Wash, 75 Park Ave., in Lindale on Feb. 27 after a bloody bedsheet and rubber gloves were found in a trash can on site.
There also was a white grocery bag containing the mutilated body of a small brown dog. Half its body and most of its head was missing. It had been burned and all four legs were cut off.
ARF and Rome-Floyd Humane Society raised the money for the reward through donations.
Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace is heading the investigation. To report information, call the anonymous tip line at 706-236-5000.