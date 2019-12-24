Back in the day, everyone looked forward to the Coosa River Lighted Boat Parade.
While it wasn’t actually on the Coosa River, festive boats decked out in Christmas lights sailed down the Oostanaula. A highlight of that parade was one particular boat: Plant Hammond’s boat won first place for best lighting every year. The mastermind behind it was Steve Evans, who worked for the Georgia Power plant until his retirement.
Evans decked out the boat using his skills as an artist, and now he decorates his house at 7 Timberlane Terrace every year with the same Christmas spirit.
He and his wife, Alane Evans, say the entire neighborhood off Burnett Ferry Road enjoys the lights — and they should. The work is so detailed that sometimes the two have to start on the display as early as the summertime.
“You have to put those lights on one at a time,” said Steve. They design each display by hand, using chicken wire. Sometimes if they run out of the colors they want, they’ll use an appropriate-colored Sharpie.
The display in their front yard includes a Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, a Toyland paradise and at least 12 nutcrackers.
They used to have a helicopter that they put on their roof every year, but they gave it to their son Corey, who recently got married to his wife, Jordan.
They put the lights together every year with a lot of joy. At first, it was a way to bond with their children. Corey and his brother, Bradley, used to help with Christmas decorations.
It was the highlight of their holiday season and they still remember Bradley, who passed away in 2004, and feel he is with them every time they create their Christmas masterpiece.
“It made us all stronger,” said Alane.
With both kids gone, one might wonder why the couple still goes all out every Christmas. But they say there’s a greater cause.
“We really do what we do for the children,” said Alane.
“There was a little girl up the road about 3 or 4 years old,” said Steve. “She could barely write her name. She wrote me a note that said ‘please continue your lights. I love your lights, and they make my heart warm.’ And she left me some cookies in my mailbox.”
After that, he said he didn’t want to stop.
The two continue their decorating even after Christmas. In fact, they said they haven’t gotten to finish all of them because of the rain. They also said they love doing the decorations despite the fact that it nearly doubles their electricity bill during the holiday season.