When Elliott Rank, human resource manager for Kerry Inc., came to Rome in January he began looking for ways for the company to get involved in the community. He ended up at Restoration Rome and, after taking a tour, decided to sponsor the organization’s kitchen.
“Hopefully this just begins the partnership,” he said.
The Irish based company recently purchased Southeastern Mills customized coating and seasonings division in Lindale, which was announced in December. The company employs a large number of chefs, Conor Smith, project manager for Kerry said, with food being at the heart of everything the company is involved in.
“What a great way to put Kerry’s name to a kitchen and support the community,” he said.
The two Kerry employees along with Dawn Booke, who is a senior administrative assistant, with the company toured the 11,000-square-foot facility that is a part of Restoration Rome’s Comprehensive Care Unit. The Comprehensive Care Unit is phase one of the organizations plan to renovate 85% of the old Southeast Elementary school building on 1400 Crane St. Jeff Mauer, co-founder of the Restoration Rome program, shared the organization’s vision with their new corporate partners.
The Comprehensive Care Unit would provide services to children in the foster care system from the time they enter until they leave, Mauer said. The Kerry representatives were taken through the first part of the Comprehensive Care Unit which featured a glass conference room and several supervised visitation rooms.
Next was the Kerry Kitchen, which will serve multiple purposes, Mauer said. His hope is that it will not only serve as a learning area for foster families to learn how to cook, but also to be used by church and other community groups.
“This is our flagship visitation room,” Mauer said. “It serves so many different purposes, not just with our visits but outside of that, bringing life skills and teaching life skills, things we take for granted that are very necessary and very needed.”
“We get really excited about this space,” Mary Margaret Mauer, co-founder of Restoration Rome said.
Everything in the kitchen was updated to meet commercial standards, Jeff said. It has a state-of-the-art fire suppression system and all new appliances.
“We said this was one of the bigger challenges of our marriage,” Mary Margaret joked.
The kitchen will hopefully have a soft opening in April, Jeff said, with a grand opening of the entire Comprehensive Care Unit to happen in May. The rest of the center will boast a triage for incoming foster kids, and a salon and offices for DFCS workers. The hope is to rent out offices in other areas of the building to make Restoration Rome self-sustainable, which will be apart of phase two Jeff said.
Visit Restoration Rome’s website for a comprehensive list of programs and resources. The organization is looking for donations to its clothes closet as well supplies for its impact training it holds on Fridays and Saturdays.