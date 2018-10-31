Restoration Rome is partnering with Fig Leaf Friends, a program endorsed by the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, which will aid Restoration Rome in providing new clothes to foster and adoptive families in the area.
Mary Margaret Mauer, co-founder of Restoration Rome, said the Hope Chest currently takes in used and slightly used items for foster and adoptive families. There was no program in place to take in brand new items such as underwear, socks and undershirts. This is where Fig Leaf Friends comes in.
Started by Mary Yarbrough, Fig Leaf Friends takes donations at the offices of the Restoration Rome Center on 1400 Crane St. Their current needs are pull-ups, all sizes of diapers, packaged underwear for children ages 3-18, socks ages 2-16, teen sports bras, and pajamas for elementary and middle school students. These items can only be new, not gently used, for sanitary reasons. Monetary and gift card donations are accepted and allow Restoration Rome to make emergency purchases of necessities for a foster family.
Half of the Restoration Rome building focuses on community involvement with partnerships with the YMCA. The YMCA currently hosts an after school service for the kids in the surrounding area. Included in this wing of the building sits the Hope Chest, which is full of clothing donated by community members as well as Fig Leaf Friends. There are two rooms, one for girls and the other for boys. There is also a large room with general supplies for any foster, adoptive or kinship family who needs them. These services are for these kinds of families only, Mauer said.
“We want to connect people with the right resources,” she said.
“We don’t need to throw a coat at someone and expect their problems to be fixed,” she added, they need to put in touch with organizations that can continue to help them.
The biggest need for Restoration Rome right now is foster parents. Only one third of kids who need foster families in Floyd County are placed locally, the rest have to be sent outside of the county, said RFCCCY founder Carol Willis. The goal is to keep those kids in Floyd County and in the end help their families which will help reunite them with the kids. They also are always in need of donations from those who cannot be foster parents but want to help.
The other half of Restoration Rome is currently in the process of constructing a comprehensive care center that will aid in the organization’s foster and adoption work. The center will provide a comfortable setting for supervised visitation, intake, initial triage, DFCS offices and more. Mauer said the goal is to be done with this center by the end of the year, they are still working on raising the last bit of funding.