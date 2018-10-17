The home in the Oakdene Place neighborhood was built for Judge Junius Hillyer in the 1890s. In 2005, the home, which was a bed and breakfast at the time, was destroyed by a fire which claimed the life of a Texas woman who was staying there.
The fire was just the first of the home’s recent troubles.
It was foreclosed on by GMAC Mortgage in September of 2009, then sold to a young couple for $3,500 in November of 2009. After spending a considerable amount of time and money on the property, the couple sold it to Johnny and Cheryl Beasley of Acworth in August of 2014 for $20,000.
The Beasleys held it and sunk even more of their money into it before selling it to Colyn White on April 13 for $60,000.
White's father, Shawn White, told the HPC Tuesday that he hoped to have the home completely restored and back on the market by the end of the year.
"It won't be us, and it won't be money that is stopping us now," Shawn White said.
Pending approval from the HPC, White said he had not yet ordered the 19 columns needed for the restoration of the porch and had been told it could be four to six weeks from the time of the order to have them shipped to Rome.
“It’s a beautiful home that deserves to be restored to its original grandeur,” he said, and estimated it might take as much as $350,000 to do so.
The first floor of the home is being restored exactly as it was originally constructed, except that the kitchen would be, "as high end of a kitchen as you could have," Shawn White said.
Framing work for the interior of the home is almost completed
Beth Dunay, a local architect who is a member of the HPC, is currently handling the redesign of the building and recused herself from a vote on the issue.
The HPC conducted a public hearing on Jason Purcell's request to remove the home he owns at 108 E. Tenth St. from the East Rome historic district and is recommending to the Planning Commission the home remain in the historic district.
Shawn White said he and his son were considering a restoration of Purcell’s home as well, but wondered if they could get their money back out of it at the end of the work.
He said it would be at least a $250,000 project.
The issue will now go to the full Rome City Commission where a public hearing and vote is scheduled for Nov. 26.
The HPC approved lantern-like lighting for the concrete columns along the Second Avenue side of the old bank building at the corner of Broad Street and Second Avenue.
Second Avenue Baptist Church also received approval for the demolition an old brick home adjacent to the church at 309 E. Ninth St. The lot would be designated for redevelopment as a prayer garden.