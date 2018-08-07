Restoration of historic boat 'steady as she goes'
The 60-foot long, 14-foot wide boat was moved to a storage building on the General Electric campus in early February with assistance from Miller Crane Service of Cedartown and Taylor Transportation of Cartersville. Volunteers have been working on it on an almost weekly basis.
Harris told members of the Seven Hills Rotary Club that children will retain the memory of one day being able to walk onto the boat, to feel its paddle wheel.
"Touching something adds so much to your memory," Harris said. "To be able to walk on the decks of the Myra H instead of seeing some old faded black and white picture will stick with them."
The Myra H was built in 1932 for Roman Pierce Harris who named it after his daughter Myra.
“There's not another boat like this in North Georgia, I'm not sure if there's another boat like this in the state of Georgia," Harris said. "We've got a unique opportunity to do something here."
During a flood more than 70 years ago, the boat broke free from its mooring and floated down the river, however Harris managed to recover it and moved it to a farm north of Rome where it essentially became a dry-docked cabin for his family.
It was donated to the Junior Service League of Rome in the early 1980s and put on display at the rear of Chieftains Museum until it was moved to the Lock and Dam.
The plans for displaying the boat in the future are still uncertain. He would like to see it put up on a special platform adjacent to the Rome-Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park. The deck of the boat would be roughly equal to the level of the deck on the back side of the ECO Center. He said a roof of some sort would be needed to help protect the boat from the weather.
Harris said that underneath a raised platform at the ECO Center, that parts of the old steamboat Dixie, which burned and sank at the confluence of the rivers in Rome in 1914 could be put on display. The group is seeking to restore about half of the paddle wheel of the old commercial steamboat.
The volunteers have a workday scheduled for Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon and Harris encouraged anyone interested in lending a hand to come out to the GE site on the west side of Redmond Circle close to Walmart.
The entire restoration effort has been funded by private donations along with a couple of grants, one from the Rome Area Heritage Foundation, another from Georgia Power. Another local historian, Selena Tilley, suggested that they develop an endowment so that ten years down the road when it needs another paint job, the city and or county won't have to come up with any money.
"We're looking for one, money and two, advice. If you've got a better idea as to how to do it, please let us know," Harris said.