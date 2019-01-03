"Do you want to take the chance of losing some really good homeowners to renters who come and go?" Brandy Alexander asked during a Thursday meeting of the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission.
Lidelle Hare is seeking duplex-residential zoning for three acres he owns on Wade Street. A number of residents, however, contend that the road — which is just 16 feet wide with ditches on either side — can't safely accommodate additional traffic.
A family emergency kept Hare from the hearing but he emailed his arguments for the development, including a wish to leave something for his grandchildren. He said the 12 units would expand the tax base, provide affordable housing in the Model school district and put the vacant land to use.
"Ten to 20 more cars won't impact Wade Street ... and if they do, the road needs to be addressed," he wrote.
But a petition from homeowners Alexander presented was bolstered by a second one from nearby Berkshire Drive residents submitted by Maggie Crowe. And Deanna Dial said children were walking in the street Thursday because of flooding.
"This won't be for the school district," she noted. "You can't get a school bus up that road."
Planning Commission members unanimously recommended denial. The county commission will make the final ruling following a public hearing set for its Jan. 22 meeting.
County commissioners also will be taking up a request from Darinda Stafford to allow a second manufactured home on their property at 93 Hatfield Road for her in-laws.
"We'll be closer to each other, to help each other out when we need to," she said.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said that the Staffords need a special-use permit only because their property is part of a platted subdivision, but the proposal fits with the surrounding development. However, neighbor Edwin Dunagan said he bought his house for investment and another manufactured home would affect its value.
Planning commission members voiced some concern that the structure could one day become a rental, but voted 6 to 1 to recommend approval. Member Steve Miller was opposed.
The citizen board also chose new officers for 2019. Anthony McClain will chair and Logan Boss will serve as vice chair, effective with the next meeting, on Feb. 7.