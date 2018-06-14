Residential level work at Lofts at Third & Broad to begin later this month
The project, which had been on the drawing board for a decade, has been slowed down by a variety of issues, not the least of which has been the frequent rain through the first half of the year.
"We're scheduled to start framing on the 25th and the guys tell me it will take exactly five weeks to frame it," Levy said. "So we should start interior work in August. I've got my fingers crossed."
The project was initially held up when contractors ran into footings associated with the old Third Avenue Hotel.
"At the same time the weather prohibited us from getting in there (to remove and reset new footings for the four-story building),” Levy said. "All of the rain since then has just been the killer."
The project includes 23 condominiums on the third and fourth floor, a parking deck on the second floor and six retail spaces on the ground level. All of the retail spaces are going to be sold as if they were individual buildings, just like the condos upstairs.
The development includes a private rooftop entertainment deck with a kitchen to look out across the downtown district.
Thursday, concrete workers were back filling concrete blocks with concrete to shore up the rear wall butting up against an adjacent building at the intersection of Third Avenue and East First Street
One-bedroom units start at $204,500, while the two-bedroom floor plans start at $325,500. Retail space starts at $97,900. Real estate broker Jimmy Byars at Hardy Realty said the project could add close to $8 million to the downtown tax base.
Levy said that 13 of the condo units have been sold and three of the retail spaces are spoken for.