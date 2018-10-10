"Walton Creek was a dead subdivision for ten years," Gibson said. He told the committee that when added to the 16 new single-family housing starts issued to builders in the unincorporated area of Floyd County, September was one of the best months for residential construction starts in years. "It's probably been six or seven, maybe eight years since we had that kind of month," Gibson said Wednesday.
Year to date, the inspection office has issued 149 permits for new single-family housing starts, an increase of 13.7 percent from the same first nine months of the previous year.
Gibson said most of the homes seem to be falling into the $150,000 to $175,000 range but he could not say specifically.
"We've got three large outside contractors building out in the county," Gibson said. "All of our locals are as busy as they can be."
Gibson said the Magnolia Walk subdivision off Smith Road is going up quickly and the Emerald Acres and Applewood subdivisions off Old Dalton Road are taking off again.
"I haven't seen any plans come in for new subdivisions yet, but they are definitely reactivating ones that are there," Gibson.
Gibson also reported that the second phase of the rehabilitation of the old Fairview School in Cave Spring is now underway. The contractor has completed the stabilization of the foundation of the historic African-American school building in time to save grant funding for that work that had to be completed by the end of September.
"There has been a lot of cooperation between a lot of different agencies on that project," Gibson said.
On the commercial side, Gibson said developers of a new strip shopping center on Shorter Avenue where World Hi-Fi was located for years still have not received a certificate of occupancy and have not returned his phone calls for several weeks.