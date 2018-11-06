With all results locally in by 9:47 p.m. County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace, State Senator Chuck Hufstetler and State Rep. Katie Dempsey have retained their posts. Statewide races are still coming in. Local voter turnout was 57.59 percent locally.
County Commission Post 1:
Rhonda Wallace - R (I) 21,490 votes
Stephanie Wright - D 8,103 votes
Senate District 52: 0 percent reporting
Evan Ross - D 7,877 votes
Chuck Hufstetler - R (I) 21,855 votes
House District 13:
John Burnette II - D 5,168 votes
Katie Dempsey - R (I) 10,302 votes
Governor: (Floyd)
Brian Kemp - R 21,490 votes
Stacey Abrams - D 8,413 votes
Lt Governor: (Floyd)
Geoff Duncan - R 20,860 votes
Sarah Amico - D 8,134 votes