With all results locally in by 9:47 p.m. County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace, State Senator Chuck Hufstetler and State Rep. Katie Dempsey have retained their posts. Statewide races are still coming in. Local voter turnout was 57.59 percent locally. 

County Commission Post 1:

Rhonda Wallace - R (I) 21,490 votes

Stephanie Wright - D  8,103 votes

Senate District 52: 0 percent reporting

Evan Ross - D    7,877 votes

Chuck Hufstetler - R (I)  21,855 votes

House District 13:

John Burnette II - D 5,168 votes

Katie Dempsey - R (I) 10,302 votes

Governor: (Floyd)

Brian Kemp - R     21,490 votes

Stacey Abrams - D  8,413 votes

Lt Governor: (Floyd)

Geoff Duncan - R  20,860 votes

Sarah Amico - D 8,134 votes

Click here to view election results posted to the Rome/Floyd County website.

Click here to view election results on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

U.S. Representative District 14 results. 

Statewide referendum results

Constitutional amendment results