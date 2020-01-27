Until Jan. 15 a property off John Ingram Road was one of the gathering spots where a white supremacist group -- The Base -- would meet to conduct paramilitary training. However, it appears that ended with one connection the group had to Floyd County -- Luke Lane.
Lane was arrested with two other men -- Michael Helterbrand, 25, of Dalton; and Jacob Kaderli, 19, of Dacula, on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder and participating in a criminal gang two weeks ago.
Three three men are accused of plotting to kill a Bartow County couple with ties to an Atlanta-based anti-facist group.
The small extremist group existed primarily online. In an affidavit for his arrest as well as an analysis of the group by the Anti-Defamation League, Lane who went by the online moniker "TMB" or "The Militant Buddhist" was described as a prolific conversant on the encrypted online chat rooms.
“The electrical grid as well as many other of the system’s tenticals [sic] that keep the lemming class fat and happy are extremely weak and easy to target and could even be gotten away with very easily with enough planning and safety precaution," a post by "The Militant Buddhist" read on a gab.com.
However, on several occasions Lane as well as Helterbrand and Kaderli met with other members of the group from across the country -- at a 100-acre property owned by Lane's family in Silver Creek.
An affidavit filed along with Lane's arrest warrant, stated a FBI informant met Lane along with other members of the group at the property. At least two men in the Maryland case have also been linked to participating in paramilitary training at Lane's property in Silver Creek.
Patrik Jordan Mathews, former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who was in the U.S. illegally, as well as William Garfied Bilbrough IV had both traveled to the property, according an arrest affidavit and documents presented in court.
Bilbrough, who prosecutors described as a 19-year-old pizza delivery driver who lives with his grandmother in Maryland, was a leader in the group.
In a detention hearing in Maryland last week, prosecutors showed a photo of a severed head of a goat recovered from Bilbrough's phone. The goat had been killed at the Silver Creek property and prosecutors said when members of the group failed to kill the animal with a knife, they then shot it.
The Associated Press reported the two men, along with Brian Mark Lemley, were captured on a hidden camera discussing "the planning of violence" at a pro-gun rally in Virginia and expressed hope that they could start a chain reaction of violence. They were arrested prior to the large event which ended peacefully.
The plans appear to fit with what the Anti-Defamation League describes as accelerationism -- a desire to accelerate the collapse of society.
So far, seven members of the group have been arrested. Then on Thursday, The Guardian reported the leader of the group's real name is Rinaldo Nazzaro, an American who now lives in Russia.
Nazarro had long been known as the pseudonym "Norman Spear" or "Roman Wolf" and had purchased land in Washington as a permanent training ground for the group, the newspaper reported.
In a statement, The Guardian reported it has been investigating The Base for months prior to publishing the name of the man they believe is the founder of the extremist group.