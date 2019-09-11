Three Floyd County residents are facing felony drug charges after deputies reportedly found them with a bag of white crystalline powder.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The arrests happened late Tuesday night at 548 Burnett Ferry Road, the home of of Jennifer Irene Swanson, 34, and Samuel Roy Way, Jr., 25. Also present was Timothy Duane Morgan, 34, who had "equal access" to the bag of suspected drugs.
All three are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Way is also charged with two counts of failing to appear in court and was being held Wednesday without bond.
Morgan gave deputies someone else's drivers license in an attempt to conceal his identity. He's also charged with felony identity fraud and was being held without bond on a court order.
Swanson lied to hide Morgan's true identity and was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction. She was released on a $5,700 bond.
Rockmart man accused in Maple Avenue attack
A Rockmart man accused of helping another man who fired a gun on June 11 at the Maple Quick Stop was in jail Wednesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Zyshonne L. Middlebrooks, 21, of 116 Nicole Circle in Rockmart, was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant charging him with felony aggravated assault.
The warrant states Middlebrooks aided and abetted Davin McConnell when he shot at a person just after 10 p.m. June 11 at the convenience store at 1912 Maple Ave.
There is an active aggravated assault warrant out for 18-year-old Davin Jelon McConnell. Middlebrooks was being held Wednesday without bond.
Report: 2 arrested with Ecstasy at Circle K
A Cave Spring woman and a Rome man are facing felony drug charges after an early morning arrest Wednesday at the Circle K, 1501 Martha Berry Blvd.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Whitney Breann Nelson, 22, of 2 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring, and Alfred Lashun Chambers, 19, of 1349 Redmond Circle, were found with marijuana and Ecstasy.
They are each charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and the misdemeanors marijuana possession and failure to keep pills in the original container.
Chambers' bond was set at $5,700. Nelson was being held with no bond set.
Warrant: Plainville felon had gun
A Plainville man was in jail Wednesday with bond set at $5,700 following his arrest on a felony warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Zachary Steve Burgess, 27, of 192 Plainville Road SW in Plainville, was arrested by deputies Tuesday and charged with felony theft by deception and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tennessee woman charged with identity theft
A Tennessee woman was in jail Wednesday, accused of numerous felony charges connected with identity theft and fraud.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Heather Nichole Crowe, 31, of 2324 Georgetown Road in Cleveland, Tennessee, was brought to Floyd County Tuesday from the Bradley County Jail in her hometown.
Warrants charge Crowe with felony theft by taking; three felony counts of identity fraud; four felony counts of financial transaction card fraud; and felony identity theft fraud using identifying information concerning another person.
Crowe was being held on a $7,900 bond.
Police: Homeless man had stolen car
A Rome man listed as homeless was in jail Wednesday after police reportedly found him with a stolen vehicle at the East Rome Walmart.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Davis Henry, 43, was at the Walmart Supercenter on Cartersville Highway on Tuesday evening when police found him with a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Sept. 6.
He is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle. He was later released on a $3,500 bond.