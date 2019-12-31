ATLANTA - Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, has been named as chairman of the Insurance Committee to succeed Rep. Richard Smith after he was named chairman of the House Rules Committee, Speaker David Ralston announced Tuesday.
"I just appreciate the confidence the speaker has place in me to to this job," Lumsden said.
This year will be the eighth year Lumsden has served on the committee with deals with legislation concerning all aspects of insurance and the insurance industry.
Lumsden, a retired state trooper and former Floyd County Commissioner, owns and operates the Teresa Lumsden Insurance Agency, Inc. along with his wife. They have marketed insurance and financial service products throughout Georgia for over 30 years, according to his House bio.
The seat was vacated by Rep. Richard Smith, R-Columbus, who was appointed to succeed Rep. Jay Powell as chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee on Tuesday.
Powell, R-Camilla, died unexpectedly in November at age 67. He had chaired the Rules Committee, the “traffic cop” of the House because it decides which bills reach the House floor, for just one year following the death of then-Rules Chairman John Meadows.
Smith has served since 2011 as chairman of the House Insurance Committee. He was elected to the General Assembly in 2004 after serving on the Columbus City Council and, for several months, as interim city manager of Columbus.
“Richard Smith has earned the trust and respect of every member of our House of Representatives,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “He is a wise and thoughtful leader who always puts the interests of this state and its citizens first. We are fortunate to have Chairman Smith in this new role, and I congratulate him on his appointment.”
Smith’s House District 134 includes portions of Muscogee and Harris counties.