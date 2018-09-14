Breaking News
Rep. Coomer appointed to Georgia Court of Appeals
Republican state Rep. Christian Coomer, a Cartersville attorney, was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday by Gov. Nathan Deal.
Coomer said Friday his 19 years as a litigator have prepared him to take on the role. In addition to his civil practice, he’s experienced in the federal and administrative court systems. He’s been a prosecutor in the U.S. Air Force and a special assistant to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“I have experience in maintaining a docket and calendar of cases to make sure they move forward in a timely manner,” he noted.
But he also sees his eight years in the General Assembly as a special asset. Coomer said he knows how much effort lawmakers put into drafting their bills, sometimes debating the placement of a single comma..
“I think it’s a disservice to the voters and the legislators when judges try to interpret statutes instead of accepting the plain language,” Coomer said. “I’ll try to adhere to the intent of the Legislature.”
His swearing-in date has not yet been determined, although it’s expected before the end of the year. Coomer said he plans to maintain his home in Bartow County and commute to the court.
“Court of Appeals judges work in Atlanta but they live all across the state,” he said.
Bethel, who Coomer is replacing on the Court of Appeals, lives in Dalton and Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham lives in Cartersville.