While construction at Joe Wright Village and fill-in residential work along the Maple Avenue corridor in East Rome have occupied much of the attention from the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority this year, a couple of new developments promise to pick up some steam when the calendar flips to 2020.
Attorneys hope to close on the financial details of a major renovation at Ashland Park apartments and new construction of apartments at Altoview Terrace in January or February.
Renovations to all 184 units at Ashland Park, located at Ga. 53 and the loop, are expected to cost approximately $10 million.
Modernization Director Howard Gibson is already negotiating to reduce bid prices for work at Ashland Park. The work will include replacement of carpet with durable tile, new kitchen cabinets, new energy efficient windows and updated alarm and sprinkler systems.
"Ashland Park's been there long enough now that the heating and air equipment is starting to get old so it'll be needing some new heating and air equipment," Gibson said. "Just a general face lift and some energy efficient stuff."
The new construction at Altoview Terrace, off East 14th Street and Spring Creek Street, will add 66 new apartment homes. Gibson said the architects for that project are close to finished with final plans but are working on some site issues related to drainage that have yet to be resolved.
Gibson also told the authority that he expects to purchase the permits for the new apartments for senior residents that will be constructed on Charlton Street at Martha Berry Boulevard before the end of the year.
The authority only had one issue that required a vote during its meeting this week and that was to approve more than $19,900 in write-offs for the month of December.
Close to $8,000 of that total involved one tenant who had seriously under-reported her income.
Authority board member Jim Keaten asked if the agency couldn't do more income verification work throughout the year. The process of income verification is done through HUD annually, Housing Director Melvin Scott said. Scott did say it could be done on a quarterly and six-month basis and he would look into the procedures for doing income checks more frequently.