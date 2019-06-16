Workers are busy removing much of the inside of the historic Ford Auditorium at Berry College, and college officials are hoping to have the complete $6.3 million renovation completed by the end of the year.
According to Berry College:
The Ford buildings are described as an English Gothic design and have held multiple performances over the years.
There are 17 ensembles including the Berry College Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Berry Singers, jazz ensembles, concert choirs and several chamber music ensembles. On average, 10 percent of the student population participates in music making on the campus and more than 40 concerts are performed annually. All the concerts are free and open to the public.
The renovation plans include an enlarged stage, new seating, a redesigned balcony, digital lighting and sound systems, high-performance acoustics including all-wood ceiling, wood-carved acoustical paneling, adjustable acoustical banners and sound reflectors and restoration of historic elements, such as wood carvings and stained glass.
Improvements will also include new mechanical and curtain systems, climate-controlled instrument storage, and a renovated lobby.