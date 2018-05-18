Remembering those who’ve fallen
Twenty names and 20 dates were read into the podium’s microphone positioned next to the statue of a kneeling police officer, holding a folded flag in his right hand while his left covers the eyes of his bowed head. With each name, a white rose was laid across a marble marker, while an officer saluted.
Those locals who were paid tribute served varying agencies, but all gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of the duty.
The 22nd annual ceremony outside of the Joint Law Enforcement Center marked Friday as Peace Officers Memorial Day, with representatives of each of the local agencies on hand. The event falls into Law Enforcement Memorial Week, which was named earlier this week in a joint city-county, proclamation to honor the “service, valor and dedication” of those protecting both life and property in Rome and Floyd County. County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace read the proclamation to the dozens of those gathered on the lawn.
In his prayer, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain David Thornton described law enforcement officers as the “peacekeepers” serving as “the hedge of protection” we all need.
“Remember, when you leave this earth, you can take with you nothing that you have received, only what you have given: a full heart, enriched by honest service, love, sacrifice and courage,” said Robert Smyth, who emceed the ceremony, repeating the words of St. Francis of Assisi to conclude the memorial.