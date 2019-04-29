Sharon Baker calls osteoporosis a silent disease, "because it doesn't have any symptoms until you get a broken bone."
And, even after a fracture, just a small percentage of high-risk patients – women in menopause and older men – get follow-up screening for the underlying cause.
Baker, president and founder of the Women's Information Network, said it's time to put concern about the loss of bone density on the same level as health issues like high blood pressure and diabetes.
"If you really value your independence, this is a big threat," she said.
WIN is hosting a May 9 workshop in Rome aimed at giving residents the tools they need to combat the disease. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition are lined up to provide practical information and local resources.
"We'll practice stretches and exercises, talk about T scores, learn how to prevent falls and fractures and have a high-calcium lunch," Baker said. "The workshop looks at the whole gamut, from prevention through treatment, and it will be in understandable terms."
The workshop runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College auditorium. The $10 cost covers lunch and workbooks. Register by May 6 through the organization's website, InfoForWomen.org.
"Just exercising and taking calcium isn't enough," Baker said. "The stakes are high and the risk are worth learning about."
Several other events of interest to older residents also are coming up:
* A recap of the 2019 legislative session and its impact on area seniors is slated for 9 a.m. May 3 at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office on Jackson Hill.
The free hour-long presentation sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging will include video, personal stories and discussions about priorities for 2020.
* The 33rd annual Senior Inforum is scheduled for May 8 at the Thornton Recreation Center across from Armuchee High School in North Floyd Park.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., features exhibits with information on programs and services for senior citizens, a Chick-fil-A lunch, live entertainment and door prizes.
Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance because space is limited and they sell out fast. They're available at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Road.