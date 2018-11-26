The Rome-based Northwest Georgia Regional Commission got a clean bill of health in the latest state performance audit, released this month.
Georgia's 12 regional commissions assist local cities and counties with a wide range of federal and state programs on workforce innovation, aging services, planning and economic development initiatives.
NWGRC was one of three cited with deficiencies during the last audit, in 2014. The report from the state Department of Audits and Accounts found the agency had addressed 19 of the 20 shortfalls noted.
It also scored among the top agencies in the latest assessment, which measured three categories: customer satisfaction, planning staff qualifications and internal business processes related to planning, aging and transportation.
"The number of targets met by a regional commission ranged from nine by Atlanta, Heart of Georgia and Southern Georgia to three ... Northwest Georgia met seven. The average number of measures met or exceeded by the 12 RCs was six," the report concludes.
NWGRC does not have a transportation program — although the one remaining deficiency from 2014 is a failure to monitor transportation subcontractors as required by the Georgia Department of Human services. Area Agency on Aging clients were receiving rides to and from senior centers in two counties through local programs that should be documented, the audit stated.
The regional commission serves Floyd, Polk, Bartow, Chattooga, Gordon and 10 other counties in the northwest corner of the state, along with 49 of their cities. It takes in an estimated population of 899,110 and covers more than 5,000 square miles.
The local governments gave the NWGRC the highest ratings in the state on the customer satisfaction survey — including a score of 97 per-cent for the staff. Ironically, the organization took a hit in the "qualifications" section, however, because fewer than the target number of 50 percent of the planners hold master's degrees.
When Executive Director Lloyd Frasier took the helm in 2013, the organization was struggling with financial reporting problems, partially stemming from the state-mandated merger of the 10-county Coosa Regional Development Center and five-county North Georgia RDC.
The 2012 audit was nearly a year late, putting millions of dollars of workforce training and elderly assistance money at risk. An outside consultant was brought in after the finance director resigned, and the subsequent departmental reorganization sparked a labor complaint.