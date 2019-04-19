Cool, breezy weather greeted dozens of Rome residents who gathered outside the Rome City Auditorium Friday for a symbolic walk.
The annual walk to raise awareness of sexual assault was renamed this year. "The Walk to Reframe the Shame" was the new name, with event organizers emphasizing the effort to end the culture of victim shaming in cases of sexual assault.
The event is hosted by the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. Organizers and participants wore T-shirts that read "Reframe the Shame" on the back and "End Victim Blaming" on the front. While participants registered and milled about before the actual walk, many took photos with cardboard frames that said "reframe the shame" and "reframe the blame."
"The walk is important because it brings awareness to the community, supporting survivors and lets people know that it's real and does happen in our county," said Kim Davis, director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
The center provides resources, an emergency hotline and medical exams as well as victim advocates and counselors to assist women who are victims of sexual assault.
"There are people here who are struggling with sexual assault and truly need help," Davis said.
The center serves Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties. They work to not only assist sexual assault survivors through crisis and intervention services, but also seek to inform the community about the nature of sexual assault.
"You don't get a concept of the amount of education they bring to the community," SAC board member Chase Watterson said.
The center has a full-time staff, Watterson said, to educate people about appropriate behaviors and healthy relationships. Kids who spend much of their time on the internet these days aren't socialized in many ways, he said, and have to unlearn inappropriate behaviors they see online.
They rely on grant and donation to fund their programs and services and recently announced this year's lineup for the 2019 Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge. The event is their largest fundraiser and will take place in August.
For more information or to contribute to the SAC, visit www.sacnwga.org or call 706-292-9024.