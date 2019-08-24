The healthcare industry has long been a mainstay of Rome's economy, but some behind the scene changes have been taking place in recent years. The changes do not impact individual patient care, but do impact who signs the paycheck for a number of healthcare professionals in the community.
Kenna Stock, president of the Harbin Clinic, characterized changes involving the cardiothoracic surgery team a business decision rather than an operational decision.
"Earlier this year, Harbin Clinic on behalf of the cardiothoracic surgeons, entered into what is called a professional services agreement with Redmond," Stock said. The physicians are still partner/member physicians of the Harbin Clinic. Nothing has changed as far as they are concerned. They are not employees of the hospital (Redmond) and they continue to provide the same level of services that they provided prior to this arrangement at both Redmond as well as Floyd Medical Center."
The professional services contract means that the HCA (Redmond) physician network has taken over the management of the medical practice.
"All the former employees of that department, the office manager, the medical assistant, a nurse, even their physicians assistants became employees of the HCA physician network," Stock said. "Harbin Clinic physicians remain members of the Harbin Clinic, their employment has not changed."
"The practice has been renamed Northwest Georgia Cardiothoracic Surgery at Redmond. This arrangement creates a closer, more collaborative relationship between Redmond and this very important cardiothoracic surgery group," said Andrea Pitts, marketing and communications director at Redmond.
The unit has four physicians who are licensed to provide open heart surgical services, Dr. Dan Goldfaden, the dean of the unit, Dr. Dhru Girard, Dr. Cyrus Parsa and the newest member of the team, Dr. Zachary Solomon.
Solomon joined the team earlier this year after finishing medical school at George Washington University in Washington D.C., a fellowship at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston and his residency at the Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Asked why the changes were made, Stock said since Harbin was a private company she was not at liberty to discuss specifics of the business decisions.
"Cardiothoracic surgery is a highly specialized service that few hospitals are able to offer," Pitts said. "This new agreement strongly positions our hospital for the future growth of advanced cardiovascular services in caring for the communities we serve in Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama."
Pitts explained that all current office staff members will remain with the practice. "Since the transition, we have added an additional office staff member and are actively recruiting a third advanced practice provider," said Pitts.
The building the cardiothoracic program is housed in, 504 Redmond Road, directly across from Redmond Regional Medical Center, used to be known as the Southeastern Cardiovascular Institute. It was sold to Duke Realty by Harbin when the local physician-group divested itself of much of its real estate holdings in 2012. Duke bought the building for $12.2 million in September of 2012, then sold the building to Healthcare Trust of America, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, in May 2017 for $20 million.
Harbin also sold the Specialty Center, just to the west of the cardiovascular medical office building, to Duke in September of 2012 for $18.1 million. Duke sold it to HTA in 2017 for $27 million.