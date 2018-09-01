Redmond, sheriff’s department host Crush the Crisis opioid drug take-back day
People can drop off unused opioid prescriptions and expired medications at the event. Volunteers will be collecting capsules, patches and pain reliever pills to dispose of them properly.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Department deputies will be on hand to oversee collection and disposal of medications and representatives with Floyd Against Drugs will assist in the event and provide educational materials.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2016 there were 918 opioid-related overdose deaths in Georgia which equates to 8.8 deaths per 100,000 residents.
“The opioid epidemic continues to be a focus of health care discussions across the country,” John Quinlivan, chief executive officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center said in a press release. “Our goal for Crush the Crisis is to serve our community by bringing awareness to the dangers of opioid addiction and proper disposal of these medications. We are honored to partner with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Floyd Against Drugs to host this community service event.”
Those dropping off medications will enter the main entrance of the hospital off Redmond Road and drive through to drop off their medications, allowing them to stay in their vehicle.