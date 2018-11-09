The designation recognizes Redmond’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. The group assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.
“At Redmond, our team is committed to providing excellent patient care, every time,” said John Quinlivan, chief executive officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “Receiving an A Safety Grade is validation of our team’s dedication to our community and the patients we serve every day. I’m very proud of our team and I’m honored to work alongside them.”
Redmond was one of 855 across the United States awarded an A in the Fall 2018 update of grades.