Redmond introduces new 3T MRI technology
MRI is an acronym for Magnetic Resonance Imaging, a procedure which uses powerful magnets, radio waves and a computer to make detailed pictures inside the body. Unlike X-rays and CT scans, an MRI doesn't use radiation.
The General Electric 3T unit generates a magnetic field that is twice the strength of the old standard 1.5T machines and 10 to 15 times the strength of low-field or open MRI scanners. Layton said the technology gives the medical care team a much greater ability to separate tissues per their imaging protocols, which aids in their ultimate diagnosis.
"The 3T is especially adept at imaging smaller structures that we've been able to see before, hands, feet, toes, ankles and small joints," Layton said. He explained that the system was also particularly beneficial for diagnosing neurological problems, the prostate and breasts as well as orthopedic capabilities.
MRI technologist Jeannie Gentry said the signal to noise ratio, actual images versus distortion, is much greater in the new MRI and has been very well received by the radiologists.
The new care suite includes several amenities that are designed to make the experience much more positive for the patient. For one, the diameter of the hole that patients are passed through is about six inches wider and built to take on bigger patients. It is able to accommodate a patient who weighs up to 500 pounds. The old 1.5T MRI units could only handle patients up to 350 pounds.
There are mood lighting panels and huge flat screen television units on the roof and at the end of the MRI unit which patients can see in an effort to reduce anxiety.
"It gives the capability to customize a patient’s experience," Layton said "They can just lay in there and watch videos or pictures of their children or their wedding, they can stream Netflix, we can hook up their mobile device to the music player and they can listen to whatever their music preference is."
Dr. Dan Phillips, chief of radiology at Redmond said, "With 3T your medical images will be more detailed, often in a shorter amount of time, due to the extra signal strength."
Phillips said the older 1.5T unit will still be utilized and is actually preferred for certain studies and medical implants that cannot be exposed to the 3T magnets.