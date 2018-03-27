Redmond gets CON for obstetrics and birthing unit
“We are pleased with the state’s approval of our certificate of need application to add obstetric services," said Redmond CEO John Quinlivan. "We appreciate the support and approval of the Georgia Department of Community Health enabling us to expand our services and to provide families in our community a choice in obstetrical care."
Construction is slated to consume more than 25,000 square feet. The total cost for the project has been estimated at almost $21.9 million.
Redmond filed for the service under provisions associated with a 2008 exception to Georgia Certificate of Need regulations. Attorney Josh Belinfante told the Rome News-Tribune back in December that the exception was created because the General Assembly did not want monopolies on the provision of basic level birthing services. The rule applied to counties where there was only one program (currently at Floyd Medical Center) and less than three programs in surrounding counties. There were only two other programs in the contiguous counties, one at Cartersville Medical Center and the other at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun.
Redmond's plan is to provide labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms; a well-baby nursery; and a procedure room for Caesarian sections in a completely renovated area of the hospital — the original application stipulated the fifth floor. Existing rooms will be renovated and repurposed so as not to exceed its 230-room capacity.
Quinlivan said approval of the CON is just the first of many steps involved in implementing the new service.
"We will be working with multiple groups on the many aspects of the creation of a successful obstetrics program. More details surrounding the timeline for completion will develop as we progress with the project,” he said.
Quinlivan said as the hospital draws closer to completion of construction, "we will begin actively recruiting new staff for the unit, including labor and delivery, postpartum and newborn nurses as well as other additional support staff.”