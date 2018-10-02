Redmond CEO expects deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield to be worked out soon
Redmond CEO John Quinlivan said they're expecting a deal will be hashed out with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia soon.
He said HCA - the parent corporation for Redmond Regional Medical Center and Cartersville Medical Center as well as several other hospitals - will come to an agreement BCBS.
"We expect to be back in network by this time tomorrow," Quinlivan said around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Quinlivan said the disagreement with one of Georgia's largest insurers stemmed around policy changes the insurer was attempting to implement.
Effective Oct. 1, all HCA hospitals are no longer in-network care providers with BCSB, according to a release. The release also stated the two are working to resolve their differences.