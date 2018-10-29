The American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia and United Way partnered for United Way’s Make a Difference Day on Oct. 27. Local volunteers gathered at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton to canvass the local neighborhood for homes in need of working smoke alarms.
Volunteers from Dalton State College, Shaw Industries, The Whitfield County Community Emergency Response Team, the City of Dalton Fire Department and other local residents from the Northwest Georgia community joined in.
“On average, seven people die every day from home fires, which take more lives each year than all other natural disasters combined in the U.S.,” according to American Red Cross of North Georgia executive director Larry Brooks. “But working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.”
The group of volunteers installed more than 80 alarms throughout the community. Make a donation today by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.