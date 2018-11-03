The risk of deadly home fires increases as weather gets colder, the press release stated, because heating equipment is the second most common cause of fatalities from home fires.
Working smoke alarms can double a person’s odds of survival.
“The Red Cross wants everyone to stay safe this winter,” said Larry Brooks, American Red Cross executive director.
“This weekend, please take time to ‘turn and test’ to protect you and your family against the season’s life-threatening risk of home fires.”
Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster — most often, home fires. Last year alone in Georgia, the Red Cross responded to more than 2,900 home fire emergencies.
This weekend, Georgia’s Red Cross asks everyone to take these simple steps:
Check smoke alarm batteries. When turning the clocks back, take a few minutes to replace the smoke alarm batteries if needed and push the test button to make sure the alarms are working. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide detectors.
Install smoke alarms. If you don’t have working smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Check local building codes for additional requirements.
Practice an escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household knows two ways to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.